5 NBA free agents EuroLeague teams should consider
Kemba Walker and Jabari Parker were the two marquee NBA names to join EuroLeague teams this summer, but plenty of NBA free agents remain that EuroLeague front offices should be keeping an eye on. Here’s our ranking of the top five.
Potential NBA to EuroLeague transfer: 3. Terrence Ross
Terrence Ross is the second player on this list who has been linked to a EuroLeague club this summer. Ross, aged 32, and last played for the Phoenix Suns, reportedly received an offer from Partizan Belgrade earlier in the summer to see if he had any interest. He politely declined, and Ross himself reported this story on a Twitch stream. Ross followed up on this story a couple of weeks later and stated that if he were to play in Europe it would be in Serbia. His wife is Serbian, and they visit her home country regularly.
Terrence Ross would be one of the most exciting moves of the summer, and the fourth former NBA lottery pick to come over, if he decided to play in EuroLeague this season. Nine years ago he scored a career-high 51 points while playing for the Toronto Raptors and he was also the 2013 NBA Slam Dunk contest champion.
The final price would probably be the main sticking point. Partizan added two other wings this summer in Ognjen Jaramaz and Mateusz Ponitka, who joined James Nunnally, Kevin Punter, and Zach LeDay. Partizan also signed P.J. Dozier who is a point guard but could defend wings at his size. Ross might be surplus to requirements, but he’d be a good problem to have in Partizan’s quest for a EuroLeague championship.