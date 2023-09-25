5 NBA free agents EuroLeague teams should consider
Kemba Walker and Jabari Parker were the two marquee NBA names to join EuroLeague teams this summer, but plenty of NBA free agents remain that EuroLeague front offices should be keeping an eye on. Here’s our ranking of the top five.
Potential NBA to EuroLeague transfer: 1. Bismack Biyombo
We’re going to close these rankings with another NBA veteran Bismack Biyombo. The 6-foot-8 spring center from the Democratic Republic of Congo has spent the last two seasons with the Phoenix Suns. Some people’s first thought when you mention Biyombo’s name is Eric Collins famous call from when Biyombo shot a three when playing for the Charlotte Hornets a few seasons ago.
It’s funny, but worth remembering that’s not Biyombo’s game. While undersized, Biyombo is an old-school bruising big man. He never gives up on a rebound on either end of the floor and is still a good second and third jumper at his age, paired with incredible strength. He sets brutal screens and is still more than capable of putting opponents on a poster.
His play style is very similar to that of Matthias Lessort who left Partizan for Panathinaikos this summer, and players of his mold such as Alex Tyus, Brant Dunston, Othello Hunter, Marcus Slaughter, and others have found great success in the EuroLeague. Maybe an NBA team could snap up Biyombo before the season starts but if not, he’d be scary in EuroLeague next season.