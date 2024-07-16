5 new dream Brandon Aiyuk suitors who should trade for disgruntled 49ers star
By John Buhler
It was supposed to be the Second Summer of Dak. Instead, it has been the Brandon Aiyuk experience. Unlike The Jimi Hendrix Experience, this has not been fun for anyone. Are you experienced? I mean, I guess so... I have had enough of the drama and just want to see some resolution surrounding this frustratingly overhyped wide receiver who used to play at Arizona State.
Aiyuk is good, but he is no Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson. While he may have benefited from playing in Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers offense, we do have to remember that it is a run-based offense at its core. The only time it deviates from that is in the fourth quarter of Super Bowls. Sometimes, these moments are too big for those who are still chasing their famous fathers' legacies.
I feel like we have talked ad nauseam about these five potential Aiyuk suitors so far this offseason:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New England Patriots
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders
So you know what? We're not going to do that. While I think New England and Washington are his most likely trade destinations, what if I told you there are other better landing spots to be had out there for the 49ers' disgruntled wide receiver? No, none of these are obvious, which makes it even more perfect. I am going to play matchmaker because who doesn't love doing that sort of thing?
Let's start with a team who has straight-up refused to extend anyone of note during this offseason.
5. Dallas Cowboys
Okay, this is never going to happen. The 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys low-key hate each other. Then again, it is not like the Cowboys have prioritized extending their No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, or really anyone for that matter this offseason. This is a speeding car heading for a cliff like that one Brad Pitt movie called "Thelma & Louise." Geez, Louise. What if them Cowboys were all 'bout Aiyuk?
This is such an extreme outlier because the Cowboys are also a playoff-caliber team in the same conference as the 49ers. While the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders also play in the same conference, neither have the ceiling as the Cowboys do. It may be Super Bowl pretender, but deep down, we all know it is a first-round exit to a team that won't play a home playoff game.
Aiyuk for Lamb, straight-up? I have seen and heard of stranger things in the NFL before than that.
4. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns could be an interesting fit for Aiyuk for two reasons. One, the Browns played tremendous football without their so-called franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson doing much of anything last year. Joe Flacco remains ageless and elite, and I will just leave it at that. And two, adding an offensive weapon of Aiyuk's caliber could actually give the Browns a shot at winning their division.
I did the math, and I don't think the Browns have won a division crown in my lifetime. It works out in my favor, or not, that I can technically run for the President of the United States of America before the Browns can clinch a division title. It's not my fault I turn 35 in Week 1 or something. Regardless, I think a player like Aiyuk makes the Browns even more powerful in arguably the toughest division in football.
I don't know if the need for a receiver like Aiyuk is even pressing, but a trade would move the needle.
3. Indianapolis Colts
This is the first team on this list that I think actually makes good sense for both parties. The 49ers need to get a distraction out of the building and the Indianapolis Colts need to stop living in the past and win a damn division for once! I understand that they have Michael Pittman Jr. or something in the receiving corps, but Aiyuk is the better player. I am sure Anthony Richardson would welcome the help.
Trading for Aiyuk would be about getting Richardson another weapon to maybe occasionally throw the ball to in between scrambles. More importantly, Aiyuk is a force to be reckoned with offensively that savvy offensive-minded head coach Shane Steichen could use to scheme other Colts receivers open. I have the Colts firmly third in the AFC South, but this trade might get them past Jacksonville.
Aiyuk to Indianapolis will make me have to seriously reconsider the Colts' overall playoff chances.
2. Buffalo Bills
Admittedly, I am kind of done with this era of Buffalo Bills football. I have my doubts that Sean McDermott can get this team over the top, or if Josh Allen really has it in him to win a Super Bowl. But you know what? I am willing to reconsider that line of thinking if Brandon Beane acquired a Pro Bowl-caliber wide receiver on par with Stefon Diggs to replace their best pass-catcher since Andre Reed.
Although rookie receiver Keon Coleman has horrendous Georgia takes, I do see him having a bright future in the league. The only problem is he is being tasked with too much as a rookie to be Allen's No. 1 receiving target. He is not Diggs, he is just him. The best way to stave off any future Bills disappointment is to get Joe Brady a wide receiver as close to the ones he had when he was at LSU.
You put Aiyuk onto the Bills, and that may tip the scales for me to pick them over the Miami Dolphins.
1. New York Jets
Let's be real. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, how many players on the New York Jets today could shave their face the last time this team made the playoffs? 2010 was a long time ago, but we still remember Bart Scott being unable to wait and Rex Ryan's affinity for feet. This was long before Mark Sanchez Butt Fumbled. In truth, the Jets are the best sneaky-good fit for Aiyuk in a trade for a few key reasons.
One, he is familiar with their head coach Robert Saleh from their time together in San Francisco. Although Mike LaFleur is no longer the offensive coordinator, a guy Rodgers knows well in Nathaniel Hackett is back for another shot at redemption. New York has the defense to make the postseason, but another key piece offensively can get them over the top inside of a deep AFC. It may be the year.
Aiyuk to the Jets would put them into the playoff probable category, maybe Super Bowl pretender?