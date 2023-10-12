5 new Shohei Ohtani free-agent destinations on the east coast
Shohei Ohtani is reportedly willing to sign on the east coast, which could change the free agency landscape completely
2. Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have been aggressive free agent spenders over the last few years, from Bryce Harper to Nick Castellanos to Trea Turner. Why not add Ohtani to the mix, cementing the Phillies' place atop the AL East hierarchy in a heated years-long battle with the Braves?
Ohtani wants to win. No team in the National League has proven more capable of winning big games over the last couple years than the Phillies. Regardless of the outcome of the NLDS, Ohtani would have to feel confident about his ability to go to war with that group. Bryce Harper is the most clutch hitter in baseball and the Phillies have been smacking home runs left and right since the All-Star break.
Ohtani would slot comfortably into a balanced and prolific collection of batters. The Phillies blend contact and power better than most clubs. Kyle Schwarber is solely on dinger duty, but Harper, Turner, Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto (among others) tend to spray the ball all around the park. The DH spot generally belongs to Schwarber, but the Phillies could find a comfortable home for Ohtani in the outfield (or simply swallow the defensive consequences of moving Schwarber back to left). Either way, the offensive (and potential pitching) benefits of Ohtani outweigh the concerns.
If Ohtani can eventually work his way back to the mound, Philadelphia would be glad to have him. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler have developed into a potent one-two punch atop the rotation, but the Phils' pitching staff is more vulnerable than other National League contenders. Othani is potential insurance down the road if he can get back to full strength.