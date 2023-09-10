5 New York Yankees players who won’t be on the roster next season
The New York Yankees will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
The New York Yankees could do something they haven't done since 1992. Finish under .500. The 1992 Yankees went 76-86 and the team hasn't been under .500 since. In fact, they've missed the postseason just six times in that 31-year period. Remarkable consistency from the winningest franchise in the history of professional sports.
This season has been a mess for the Yankees who entered the campaign with hopes of winning the World Series, but instead are 70-72 and in last place in the AL East. Barring a miracle the Yankees will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and questions will be asked about the future of this team.
As much as Yankees fans don't want them back, it does feel like Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone will return barring a change of heart from Hal Steinbrenner, at least according to what's been reported. This means the changes the organization makes will come from the players on the field. These five players will not return to the Yankees in 2024.
1) Luis Severino will not be on the Yankees roster next season
Normally, players hope that the best season of their career comes in their contract year. That allows them to make the most money when approaching the free agency market. Carlos Rodon did that and was rewarded with a mega-deal from the New York Yankees this past offseason. Luis Severino has done anything but impress in his contract year.
The Yankees right-hander has had a disastrous season. A lat strain suffered in Spring Training caused Severino to miss the first month and a half of the season. When he returned off the IL in late May he had two good starts, allowing one run in each in 11.1 innings of work. Unfortunately, those two starts were all Yankees fans could really enjoy from Severino this season.
In 19 appearances (18 starts) Severino had a 6.65 ERA in 89.1 innings of work. His strikeouts were down, walks were up, and his home run rate shot up to a whopping 5.5% and 2.3 HR/9. There was nothing positive that came from Severino's 2023 season.
The right-hander hasn't proven he can stay healthy as he hasn't made 20 starts in a season since 2018, and New York just watched him pitch like a shell of the former all-star version of himself. Severino could wind up being a bargain for a team that buys low on him this offseason, but the Yankees won't be taking that risk.