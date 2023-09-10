5 New York Yankees players who won’t be on the roster next season
The New York Yankees will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
2) Frankie Montas will not be on the Yankees roster next season
When fans argue that the Yankees should fire Brian Cashman, the Frankie Montas trade is one of the reasons why. Montas was the Yankees' big acquisition in 2022 when they really needed a bat, and he struggled, posting a 6.39 ERA in eight starts for New York.
Montas only made one postseason appearance for the Yankees and it came out of the bullpen. He allowed one run in one inning of work in ALCS Game 1 in Houston. That was the only really big appearance he ever made for the Yankees.
Montas figured to be the fifth starter in what was supposed to be a loaded Yankees rotation this season, but he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in February and has been out for the entire season. With less than one month remaining in the regular season, it's safe to say Montas won't be returning.
Like Severino, the 30-year-old Montas will be entering free agency on a sour note. He was ineffective in the short time he was healthy with New York while spending most of his tenure on the IL. Montas is another guy who represents solid buy-low value, but the Yankees will look elsewhere.