5 New York Yankees players who won’t be on the roster next season
The New York Yankees will look for a better season in 2024 and will do so without these five players.
3) Kyle Higashioka will not be on the Yankees roster next season
The Yankees were dealt a big blow in August with Jose Trevino hitting the IL for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury. Trevino hadn't hit much, but his Gold Glove-caliber defense has been missed by the Yankees since he's been out.
With Trevino out, Kyle Higashioka had become the primary catcher. Unfortunately, Higashioka has had a rough offensive year as well, slashing .222/.265/.398 with ten home runs and 33 RBI in 221 at-bats this season. Higashioka got to play a lot in August but he's appeared in just one game in September so far. The reason for that is New York promoted one of their top prospects, Austin Wells, from AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Wells has played a majority of the time behind the plate in September while Higashioka and their third catcher Ben Rortvedt have one start each. Wells has gotten off to a slow start, but he'll presumably play a big role behind the plate in 2024. Trevino is expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training giving the Yankees a clear tandem right there with Higashioka as the likely odd-man out.
The 33-year-old is out of options, so the Yankees would either have to non-tender him or find a trade this offseason if they don't plan on carrying him on their Opening Day roster. It feels very likely that his run in New York has come to an end after parts of seven seasons.