5 New York Yankees who could be traded before Opening Day
Acquiring Juan Soto isn't the only big move the Yankees want to make this offseason. That's why these five players could be on the trading block.
3. Oswald Peraza could be dealt in spring training
Anthony Volpe managed to beat out Oswald Peraza for the starting shortstop position in Spring Training last year. That damaged Peraza's stock in the eyes of a lot of Yankees fans, but he's still well thought of by talent evaluators around MLB.
The Yankees seem inclined to keep Peraza around for the long haul. His role in 2024 would likely be to serve as a super sub in the infield for Boone's club. An injury to an established starter for any length of time would also push Peraza right into the starting lineup on an every day basis.
The only way Peraza is going to move is if another team makes a significant offer to pry him away from New York. That could see Peraza being a headliner in a deal that would see an established All-Star coming back to the Bronx. It's also possible he could be dealt in a challenge trade for another highly-touted prospect who plays a position with a clearer path towards starting at the Major League level for the Yankees.
It's also important to note how much the Yankees value their ability to control Peraza's cost for the foreseeable future. The organization is not afraid to flex their financial might, but the payroll is not unlimited. That will only make it more challenging for another team to acquire Peraza in a trade.