5 New York Yankees who could be traded before Opening Day
Acquiring Juan Soto isn't the only big move the Yankees want to make this offseason. That's why these five players could be on the trading block.
2. Spencer Jones could be traded for pitching help
The Yankees have been very resistant to dealing their top prospect in recent weeks. The organization reportedly went so far as to shut down trade talks with the White Sox regarding Dylan Cease over Chicago's insistence that Spencer Jones be a part of the deal.
That's a clear signal that Cashman and his higher-ups believe the talented outfielder can realize his massive potential and become an above-average starter at the Major League level. Some doubts believe the 6-6 slugger will struggle to make enough contact to be a star, but it's impossible to deny his ceiling.
One injury to an established starting pitcher could easily turn Jones from untouchable to centerpiece of a trade package for a starter that can boost the Yankees' immediate playoff hopes. It's not a move the Yankees want to make but ownership wants immediate success and that could force Cashman's hand.
Jones is the sort of high-profile prospect that can allow an opposing GM to justify giving up a current star. The Yankees will do everything in their power to avoid including Jones in a trade for a rental, but he could be moved in a deal that brings the Yankees a star with multiple years of team control. Anything short of that return will see Jones remain with the club.