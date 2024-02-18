5 New York Yankees who could be traded before Opening Day
Acquiring Juan Soto isn't the only big move the Yankees want to make this offseason. That's why these five players could be on the trading block.
1. Gleyber Torres should have been traded already
It's hard for any Yankees player to have an under-the-radar season but Torres managed that feat last year. The Venezuelan second baseman was a rock for Boone by playing 158 games and slugging 25 home runs.
The trouble with Torres is that he will never be anything more than a below-average defender. That reality, combined with his need for a big contract next season could quietly put him on the trade block before Opening Day arrives.
Dealing Torres isn't the sort of move Cashman can make without bringing in a player or players that can make the Yankees better immediately. Offloading him for prospects is not going to fly with the team's passionate fan base.
Yankee fans still shouldn't be surprised to hear Torres' name pop up more and more in trade rumors leading up to Opening Day. Peraza and Volpe are likely the team's double play combo of the future. It may be a stretch to believe Torres will move ahead of Opening Day but it could prove to be a shrewd trade for the front office. He's been a fixture in the Bronx since arriving in a trade from Chicago but his days in New York are likely numbered.