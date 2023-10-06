5 NFL Draft prospects Bears should already be scouting
If Ryan Poles was doing his job, he would have his Chicago Bears scouting these five college stars.
By John Buhler
3. Drake Maye can be new face of franchise if one guy goes back to school
While the Bears need to quickly figure out if Justin Fields is the guy of both their present and future, there are a handful of blue-chippers in the college ranks at the quarterback position. We all know about 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, and we will get to him here in a minute, aight, but you better not be sleeping on our boy Drake Maye. No, he is not the next Mitch Trubisky, Bears fans...
Maye may hail from the same school as the guy Ryan Pace traded up for over Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, but he is actually capable of averaging more than his wingspan when it comes to yards per attempt. From a pure throwing comparison, Maye has the potential to be the next Aaron Rodgers, the ultimate Bears killer. If you don't want the Green Bay Packers to own you, draft Maye!
Given that Maye projects as the No. 2 quarterback prospect in this draft behind Williams and Williams alone, he will be thrust up into the top-five range almost certainly. He too could return to school for another season, but that is an awful lot of money to pass up as a top-five lock. Maye has the arm talent of a Jay Cutler, but with the humbleness and the overall likability of Trubisky, if I'm being honest.
With the Panthers' pick and their own, Chicago has to be eyeing whatever Maye is doing over at UNC.