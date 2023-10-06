5 NFL Draft prospects Bears should already be scouting
If Ryan Poles was doing his job, he would have his Chicago Bears scouting these five college stars.
By John Buhler
2. Marvin Harrison Jr.'s NFL pedigree could overcome Bears' WR curse
It is going to take the perfect situation for the Bears to not be the Bears historically at wide receiver. It might start with not playing outdoors along the banks of Lake Michigan in November, December and beyond, but it might finish with the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer making his way to the midway. Yes, I am talking about Ohio State's absolutely electrifying No. 1 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison is the latest, and potentially the greatest, wide receiver to play for Brian Hartline during the Ryan Day era of Buckeyes football. His father starred at Syracuse during its heyday under Paul Pasqualoni and then caught passes from Peyton Manning professionally in Indianapolis. Not too shabby, I'd say. The same principle applies in taking the best receiver in the draft if you are Chicago.
Whether or not the Bears ever move into an Arlington Heights dome, Harrison will make the owner of the team he plays for very, very rich. He may have been blessed by playing alongside other elite college receivers such as Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and now Emeka Egbuka, but this guy is the real deal. Expect Harrison to be the first non-quarterback selected next spring.
Depending on if Justin Fields is the guy going forward or not, Harrison needs to play for the Bears.