5 NFL head coaches on the hot seat with Black Monday around the corner
With only a few weeks left in the regular season, look for any of these coaches to be fired soon.
By John Buhler
At some point, you just have to rip the band-aid off. For some NFL teams, they rip band-aids off all the time. For others, well, that is a bit more tricky. On average, at least a quarter of the league moves on from its head coach before the end of the offseason. So far the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers have moved on from their head coaches. Who could be next?
With Week 15 firmly underway, there are only three more games for each club after this weekend draws to a close. While some teams are hoping for a better position in the playoff picture, others are looking forward to next season and beyond. Hitting the reset button is never easy, but sometimes you just have to do it and pull the plug. Some teams do it more often than others, but every one counts.
Christmas could come early for a few fanbases besides the Chargers', Panthers' and Raiders'. Black Monday is usually when it all goes down, but with so many openings already available, you better believe at least one more team will punt on its head coach before the end of the season. Look for at least two or three more jobs to open up at minimum before free agency commences in a few months.
Heading into Christmas week, here are five head coaches whose buns are getting mighty toasty.
5. At some point, the New York Jets' problems will fall on Robert Saleh
There are things to like about the New York Jets, but you cannot keep sinking your teeth into a good defense and weapons galore forever. Gang Green has the longest active playoff drought in the league and another losing season means it will continue for another year. 2010 was a long time ago, but the Jets' offensive futility remains. Aaron Rodgers got hurt in Week 1, but Robert Saleh is not blameless.
I think owner Woody Johnson will probably give Saleh at least one more year to see what he can do with a fully healthy Rodgers under center. However, Zach Wilson's erratic nature and perennial struggles are a direct reflection of the shortcomings of the current administration under Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas' guidance. Do you feel bad for them? Yes, but that is not the point!
To say the Jets are close would be a bit hyperbolic, but they should be a better team than one that is 5-9 on the season through 15 weeks. At some point, this team needs to get to that 10-7 range to push for playoff contention. The AFC may be the better of the two conferences top to bottom, but the Jets have been stuck at the bottom of the NFL longer than anyone of late. It is not getting any better.
Firing Saleh is not going to change everything, but the Jets cannot be this listless on offense again.