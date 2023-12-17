5 NFL head coaches on the hot seat with Black Monday around the corner
With only a few weeks left in the regular season, look for any of these coaches to be fired soon.
By John Buhler
4. Bill Belichick may survive Black Monday, but not much longer than that
While he may not be out on or around Black Monday, you have to really wonder if this is the last season Bill Belichick is in charge of the New England Patriots' operation. He is the greatest head coach in NFL history, but nothing gold can stay. His inability to draft well and bring in top-flight coaches are contributing to his demise. He may be allowed to "retire", but this cannot continue.
The Patriots are 3-11 and there is nothing cool about that, bro. No Homebrew, Doritos or alternative funky jams can get them out of this mess. To fire Belichick would be akin to cutting one's dominant hand off. Believe me, you don't want to do it. However, when the hand that feeds you becomes disgustingly infected, you have to bite the hand that feeds you. Grab the bourbon and go get the saw.
I would hope that this working relationship can end harmoniously, but that has never been Belichick's forte. He may have a hilarious sense of humor, but the man strives to wake up and feel nothing. Even as the greatest stoic the NFL has ever seen, he is going to hate it when his blasted keycard doesn't work anymore at One Patriot Place. It may not be on Black Monday or this winter, but the end is nigh.
The opportunity to get a new franchise quarterback and head coach is right in front of you. Do it!