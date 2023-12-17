5 NFL head coaches on the hot seat with Black Monday around the corner
With only a few weeks left in the regular season, look for any of these coaches to be fired soon.
By John Buhler
3. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Mike Tomlin problem, and they know it
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to fire Mike Tomlin, but they need to accept the fact that their iron-clad football culture has some gaping holes in it. Tomlin has been a mainstay in Pittsburgh since taking over for the Hall-of-Famer Bill Cowher. While handling adversity has been a common thread for Tomlin, Cowher and the legendary Chuck Noll, it is all just self-inflicted nonsense under Tomlin of late.
Now at 7-7 on the season, the one thing Tomlin has been able to hold over everyone's head is probably going to come to a swift end. Under his guidance, the Steelers have never had a losing season. Well, if they drop two of their last three games, they will be 8-9. I don't know if that is going to change the tide on ownership's feelings about Tomlin, but his team has so much quit inside of it.
What I would do if I were the Steelers is speak to his agent and see if he would be interested in coaching closer to his native Virginia. The Washington Commanders will probably need a new head coach once Ron Rivera is inevitably let go. Washington could be picking inside the top-eight, which is a great position to go draft a franchise quarterback. Anything is better than Kenny Pickett right now.
The fact that Tomlin's seat is heating up like Bill Belichick's is means nothing good can last forever.