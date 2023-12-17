5 NFL head coaches on the hot seat with Black Monday around the corner
With only a few weeks left in the regular season, look for any of these coaches to be fired soon.
By John Buhler
2. Ron Rivera needs to go to allow Washington Commanders to reboot
Sometimes, you just need to get your own guy. As soon as Josh Harris bought the team from Daniel Snyder, Ron Rivera's days as the head coach of the Washington Commanders were coming to an end. Another losing season in a division that has two of the best teams in the NFC in the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles is an ever-present reminder of what you do not have as a head coach.
The combination of new ownership, a sub-.500 team and plenty of great quarterbacks probably entering the 2024 NFL Draft all contributes to the nothing that Rivera is almost certainly gone. Sam Howell has shown some promise under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, but it is not satisfying enough to merit not pursuing a blue-chip quarterback prospect somewhere in the top-10.
Overall, the Commanders probably moving on from Rivera needs to happen to allow the franchise to honestly reboot. However, Rivera is a good man and one who has been a mainstay on the NFL sidelines for decades now. Not to say anybody else could have done better in Washington than him under these circumstances. Unfortunately, the Commanders need to stop being a dead franchise.
The most interesting thing here is how appealing the Commanders gig would be if Rivera is let go.