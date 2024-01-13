5 NFL players who can cement their Hall of Fame legacy in the playoffs
There are a few stars who are borderline Hall of Famers, but a big run this season could push them over the top and get themselves in Canton.
By Nick Villano
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
This is a weird one, or at least an unexpected one. The Cleveland Browns were supposed to be Deshaun Watson's team. If he got hurt, they would go with the rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Browns actually started the most quarterbacks in the league this season, finishing with Jeff Driskell in Week 18. Of all the quarterbacks who played for the Browns this season, nobody was as good as Joe Flacco. Yes, that Joe Flacco.
He hasn't started five games since he did it for Denver (zero recollection of Flacco playing in Denver) in 2019. He's been mostly the backup while playing for the Jets the past three seasons. Despite starting the likes of Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle, the Jets never called Flacco. Now, he has legit Super Bowl aspirations.
Flacco never really had a Hall of Fame case before this. He's had one of the best playoff runs in history when he led the Baltimore Ravens to Super Bowl XLVII. He never truly matched that effort, always playing in the middle of the pack for the rest of his Ravens tenure. However, nobody can deny that run was historic.
If Flacco, putting up constant 300-yard games against good defenses, can do this in the playoffs and win with a great defense of his own, it will change the narrative on his career. If he goes out on top, he could walk right into Canton. Two Super Bowls is impossible to deny for voters. It's why Eli Manning will be a Hall of Famer.