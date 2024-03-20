5 NFL teams already looking ahead to Quinn Ewers at Texas Pro Day
- Quinn Ewers is one of the best returning quarterbacks in all of college football.
- Although he is not turning pro until 2025, he is throwing at Texas' pro day.
- Here are five NFL teams who should already be looking at drafting him next spring.
By John Buhler
While the 2024 NFL Draft will be all about the quarterbacks, you can probably say the same thing about the 2025 NFL Draft. College football retains several intriguing quarterback prospects such as Georgia's Carson Beck, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Riley Leonard now at Notre Dame, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. All of whom may potentially go in the first round in next year's draft.
So even if your favorite NFL team doesn't end up with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy, don't worry. Guys like Beck and Ewers will be had next spring. For those who want a glimpse of what a first-round quarterback looks like, in shorts, for next year, Ewers threw at Texas' pro day. This is because the Longhorns have many draft-eligible wide receivers.
Of the draft-eligible quarterbacks for next spring, Ewers has the best arm. That was obvious coming out of high school. He was every bit the five-star. However, injuries and a very awkward one-year stint at Ohio State resulted in Ewers coming back to Austin for one last ride. If all goes well, he will be the first player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's just hope he is not the next Sam Bradford coming out...
Without further ado, here are five NFL teams who should be gearing up to draft Ewers high next year.
Keep in mind that some of these teams could take a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft instead.
5. New England Patriots may not take a quarterback with No. 3 pick
Of the three teams picking inside the top three, I trust the New England Patriots picking at No. 3 the least to actually take a quarterback. They do things differently there up in Foxborough. While it serves them to take whoever is available between Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye, they might shock everyone and take Marvin Harrison Jr. to his utter dismay. Oh, the Arizona Cardinals would hate that...
In reality, they are more likely to trade back to somewhere like No. 11 in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings than spurn the Cardinals by taking Harrison. For now, they employ Jacoby Brissett, who is a fine backup and a decent bridge starter. The Patriots aren't going to be the least bit good, but all eyes could be on next year. I think now is the time to pounce on a quarterback, but I don't work for them.
Ewers may not be what you would consider The Patriot Way, but he has the necessary arm talent to rifle the pigskin in the frigid northeast. Conceivably, he could go toe-to-toe with the likes of Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa in division for years, or at least until Rodgers retires. Either way, Ewers is a possibility for the Patriots, especially if they don't take a quarterback. They likely will.
Because you can never trust the Patriots to do the logical thing ever, they may need a quarterback.
4. New Orleans Saints may be absolutely sick of Derek Carr in a year
Nobody delays the inevitable quite like the New Orleans Saints. Since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2009 NFL season, the Saints have been absolutely elite at kicking the can down the road. They wasted the latter part of Drew Brees' career, but they have yet to bottom out some four years since he last played for them. With Derek Carr incapable of winning divisions, this could be the time.
All it will take is another disappointing season for Dennis Allen to get fired, Carr shown the door and the Saints entering full-blown rebuilding mode. While I don't think they will be a bottom-five team next season, they could be picking in the top 10 if they were to go something like 7-10. At that point, what is to stop them from giving up the farm for a guy from Texas like Mike Ditka did for Ricky Williams?
The only difference is I think the pressure won't get to Ewers. He will be the new face of a franchise in dire need of a reboot. Ewers in New Orleans could be picture-perfect television, helping usher in a new era of fans for Who Dat Nation. The only person who would hate this more than Carr would be his older brother David, but who really cares about him? This move makes the Saints relevant once again.
A lot needs to happen between now and then, but I could see a way where this could actually happen.
3. New York Giants may want to pivot off Daniel Jones for good in 2025
The New York Giants are the first team I really think has a great shot at the No. 1 overall pick and could take a quarterback. Whether that is Beck, Ewers or whoever remains to be seen. However, this is all contingent on them doing the sane and logical thing at No. 6. Just take Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze or whoever and not reach on J.J. McCarthy. You already have J.J. McCarthy at home in Daniel Jones...
Barring some unforeseen miracle, I think this will be the last season Brian Daboll is the Giants' head coach. It might be the end of the line for their general manager Joe Schoen as well. What the Giants should do is draft an explosive wide receiver or a weapon of some sort in the pass-catching game. It will help offset letting running back Saquon Barkley walk to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.
While Ewers is not exactly the clean-cut, IBM type the Giants seem to love at quarterback, the dude has a little bit of that Kerry Collins edge to him, in a totally good way. I think Ewers could be the cure to what ails the Giants, which is to be both good and interesting at the same time. A novel concept, I'd say, but Ewers could be the best Texan to throw fast balls all over New York since Roger Clemens.
McCarthy may fit the Giants' ethos better, but Ewers is the far better quarterback prospect than him.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers may not love Justin Fields or Russell Wilson
For as excited as Pittsburgh Steelers fans are to get rid of The Fake Slide Diva Kenny Pickett, who is to say either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson will be the answer to their prayers at the quarterback position? Wilson has been largely dreadful over the last three years. While Fields has gotten better each year in the league, he hasn't exactly proven to anyone that he is a real franchise quarterback.
With Pickett in Philadelphia, Mason Rudolph in Nashville and even good, ole Mitch Trubisky back in Buffalo, the Steelers not only have no familiar faces in their quarterback room, but don't have a long-term solution at the position either. While that could change if either Fields or Wilson assert themselves this season, there is a chance that The Rooneys say that enough is enough is enough!
With a rocket right arm and dapper good looks, you would think that Pittsburgh drafted themselves a Dan Marino. Well, he was too legit to Pitt, but Ewers could be exactly what the Steelers are in need of to lift them out of whatever the hell kind of a quagmire they have willingly thrust themselves into. A true, raw and unrefined talent, a dude who just wants to play ball and not be handed things, alright.
Ewers to the Steelers could change the paradigm in the AFC North for seasons to come if drafted.
1. Tennessee Titans are not going to be Mason Rudolph's team forever
For as much as I want to see Mason Rudolph do well in his first real opportunity to be an NFL starter, the Tennessee Titans are going to have to get much-improved quarterback play if they want to escape the cellar of the AFC South. While I love the hiring of Brian Callahan as head coach, ownership and the front office still are concerns for me in Nashville. That can all change by drafting Quinn Ewers.
From a culture standpoint, Ewers would fit in quite well in The Music City. It remains to be seen if he is into country music, but he should let that filthy mullet resprout from his dome, bro, and let that pigskin fly. He would have the chance to be the best thing to happen to the Titans since the late, great Steve McNair or at least since Derrick Henry. The Titans are rather anonymous, so adding Ewers fixes that.
Are the Titans going to be the worst team in football next year? I don't think so. But will they be picking inside the top 10 again? That wouldn't shock me. While I think Georgia star Carson Beck could be a great fit in Nashville as well, as could Colorado phenom Shedeur Sanders, or even Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ewers just has that pizzaz I need to see out of a Titans franchise that has never had any.
I wish Rudolph the best, but the allure of drafting Ewers inside the top five has to be very appealing.