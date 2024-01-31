5 NHL players you won't believe are still under contract
The NHL has some long contracts, but injuries have some ending before they really get going. Here are some contracts still on the books that would blow your mind.
By Nick Villano
3. Jakub Voracek
Cap Hit: $8.25 million
Contract Ends: 2024
Jakub Voracek is another player who was part of a massive one-for-one trade that didn't really work out for anyone. Voracek was playing incredibly well for the Philadelphia Flyers, but they wanted a change. They moved him for Cam Atkinson, who was a Columbus Blue Jackets legend. It was pretty clear the Flyers were regretting the eight-year, $8.25 million deal they gave Voracek.
He was supposed to be the one-two punch with Claude Giroux that would bring a Stanley Cup to Philadelphia. Unfortunately, they were both paid for past performance, and they left Philadelphia with nothing. When it's time to move on, it's time to move on.
Voracek played two seasons in Columbus after he was traded. Then, the injuries piled up, and his career ended. While he's still under contract with the Coyotes, he's actually coaching for Kladno in the Czechia league. If it sounds familiar, it's the league owned by Jaromir Jagr that he still plays for.
Voracek signed an insane contract at the time. It only aged poorly, but now he can be salary cap fodder for a team looking to fill the money. He's one of eight players on the Yotes that are currently on IR. That doesn't even include the ninth player who they have with dead salary on their cap sheet, and then two more buyouts they are paying for. Speaking of which...