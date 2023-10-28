5 Oklahoma Sooners most to blame for upset loss to Kansas
The Oklahoma Sooners suffered their first loss of the season to the Kansas Jayhawks. The upset lies at the feet of five key figures, including coaches.
The Oklahoma Sooners are undefeated no longer.
After surviving an upset bid from UCF last week, the Sooners got bit by the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, 38-32.
Who is the blame for the frustrating loss with potential College Football Playoff implications?
3. Dillon Gabriel, Jalil Farooq and Marcus Stripling
You'd be hard-pressed to find many upsets in college football that didn't involve multiple turnovers. Turnovers are the lifeblood of the underdog spoiler bid. And Oklahoma dished them out like they were going out of style.
The Sooners committed three turnovers, two on offense and one on special teams. Kansas scored 14 points off of those miscues.
It started early with Dillon Gabriel's first-quarter pick six. It continued in the second half with Falil Farooq's fumble to set up a quick-strike touchdown for Kansas. And it got even more inexplicable with Marcus Stripling muffing a kickoff after the Jayhawks took a 32-27 lead. At least Oklahoma lucked out on that one as Kansas missed their ensuing field goal attempt.
You won't win many games giving away the ball three times. You invite the underdog to pull off the upset when you gift them points.