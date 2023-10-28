5 Oklahoma Sooners most to blame for upset loss to Kansas
The Oklahoma Sooners suffered their first loss of the season to the Kansas Jayhawks. The upset lies at the feet of five key figures, including coaches.
2. Jeff Lebby
Dillon Gabriel didn't play well enough and turnovers hurt the Sooners badly, but offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby also dropped the ball himself.
Lebby's playcalling has been questionable at times this season but his offense had done enough to keep the Sooners unscathed, especially with late-game heroics from his quarterback.
This time, the Sooners didn't need heroics. They just needed to run out the clock with 2:23 remaining when the defense got them the ball back with an interception. With a one-point lead, Oklahoma could close out the game.
Obviously they didn't. Two handoffs to Jovantae Barnes and a keeper by Gabriel managed to bleed all of 24 seconds off the clock while moving the ball negative-two yards.
In general, Lebby opted to keep the ball out of Tawee Walker's hands when he was the hot hand with 146 yards and a 6.3 yards per carry average. He even dialed up a handoff to Jalil Farooq, which resulted in a fumble.
The Sooners win the game if the offense ranked 88th in SP+ going into the game.