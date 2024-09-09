5 overrated college football teams waiting to be exposed and who will humble them
By John Buhler
I could be totally wrong about any and all of these teams, but they don't quite pass the smell test for me. During the offseason, I had a feeling that North Carolina State was fool's gold being mined out of Raleigh, but when it came time to mint coins in Charlotte, the Wolfpack did not pass the test. And speaking of fool's gold, I was a total fool for thinking the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were going 12-0.
While the upper crust of the college football world is starting to separate, we still have to come to grips with the fact that we live in the expanded playoff era. At least 12 teams are going to make up the College Football Playoff at regular season's end. It would not shock me if some teams I view as grossly overrated now continue to prove me wrong to inevitably get there. This sport is the best!
So what I want to do today is take a look at five teams I think are slightly to very overrated heading into Week 3 of the season. I am picking five teams that are 2-0, but probably won't stay undefeated for very long. Again, I could be wrong about all of these teams, but I have a feeling that we might see a Paul Finch Satin Kimono fitting in our future for a few of these squads. Here is to being totally wrong!
Let's start with a team that has handled business, but does not feel like a top-five team in the nation.
5. No. 6 Missouri Tigers
Admittedly, I did not want to put Missouri on this list, but I still kind of felt like I had to. Eliah Drinkwitz's Tigers are 2-0 and still riding high after dominating a disinterested Ohio State team in the Cotton Bowl last holiday season. They have only beaten up on tomato cans at this point, but they are playing a strong, cohesive brand of football. Mizzou faces its first huge test this weekend vs. Boston College.
This game is at home, but if it were in Chestnut Hill, I might have given the Eagles a real shot at the upset. And while Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and even Auburn could be challenging, I don't see Missouri suffering its first loss until late October. Unless something drastic changes, I cannot envision a scenario where the Tigers beat Alabama and Oklahoma in succession to remain perfect at 9-0.
The good news for Mizzou is if they get a win over a ranked opponent this week over Boston College, they might cakewalk to a 10-2 season. If the Tigers pull off the Alabama upset in Tuscaloosa, they might get to Atlanta. Again, I think Missouri is looking more and more like a serious College Football Playoff contender, but I need to see what they are made of vs. feisty Power Four opponents first.
Potential game to be exposed: at Alabama Crimson Tide (Oct. 26)
4. No. 13 Oklahoma State Cowboys
Mike Gundy is the nature of the beast when it comes to Oklahoma State football. Whenever you are ready to cross the Cowboys off, they find a way to win a game you didn't think was possible. Just when you though you could trust the Pokes, we end up with the Gator's Hunting Rabbits Game for Coach Gundy. I think Oklahoma State is still a serious contender to get to Arlington, but that is it.
Oklahoma State may be 2-0, but the Cowboys played with their food and nearly lost an unthinkable one to Arkansas in overtime. Alan Bowman, Ollie Gordon II and the boys prevailed, but you have to wonder if Oklahoma State has the mental fortitude to run the Big 12 gauntlet after cakewalking past in-state rival Tulsa this weekend. I have a feeling they will drop one of their first two Big 12 games.
The Cowboys host Utah in two weeks, and then have to go to Manhattan to face the Kansas State Wildcats. I like Utah's upside more than the other two Big 12 contenders because I know what I have in Cam "Black Smoke" Rising whenever he is healthy. He holds the keys to Utah's season, just like Gundy does the same for Oklahoma State. The Pokes will lose one of those two games for certain.
Potential games to be exposed: Utah Utes (Sept. 21), at Kansas State Wildcats (Sept. 28)
3. No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats
It has to be part of Chris Klieman's big plan, right? During the Monday episode to kick off Week 3 for False Start, my co-host and FanSided.com colleague Cody Williams told me something he heard from his guiding light of college football knowledge in one Bud Elliott on the Cover 3 Podcast. Elliott believes that K-State is not running the ball with Avery Johnson just yet to keep teams on their toes.
Admittedly, I can kind of sort of get behind that. Then again, I don't trust Johnson as a thrower of thrower of the football just yet. In time, that may become a greater part of his repetiore, but for now, he remains a very sophomoric sophomore. My big concern is K-State will be going up against a pair of conference foes who seem to have a stronger offensive identity in Arizona and Oklahoma State.
The Wildcats host Arizona in a non-conference conference game this weekend. I question K-State's ability to get into and win a shootout with U of A. We know Noah Fifita can spin it and that Tetairoa McMillan is one of the best receivers in football. As for Oklahoma State, we know that Mike Gundy will ask Ollie Gordon II to pound the rock, as well as for super senior Alan Bowman to play competently.
Potential games to be exposed: Arizona Wildcats (Sept. 14), Oklahoma State Cowboys (Sept. 28)
2. No. 9 Oregon Ducks
I don't see it. I went from having the Oregon Ducks getting to the national championship to not even having them make the College Football Playoff in a matter of two weeks. This is because something seems to be missing with this team. I think it may have more to do with the quarterback change from Bo Nix to Dillon Gabriel than we think. Oregon struggled with Idaho and almost lost to Boise State.
The Ducks will have The Strife Aquatic this week vs. the in-state rival Oregon State Beavers before Big Ten play begins in earnest at the end of the month. While Oregon is still 2-0 with a fairly navigable schedule, I just have a feeling they are going to come up dead at home to an Ohio State team that doesn't want to show the rest of the college football world what Chip Kelly can do with this offense.
Perhaps the idea of Dillon Gabriel is better than the real thing? Maybe fellow Power Four transfer Evan Stewart gives off similar vibes in the receiving corps. Either way, I trust Dan Lanning and his staff to eventually get this thing humming. Oregon is simply too good to be any worse than 10-2 this season. I just have a bad feeling that Ohio State is going to blow the brakes off this team in Liquid Sunshine.
Potential game to be exposed: Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 12)
1. No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners
I am so incredibly confident that Oklahoma is not going to make the playoff this year that it is borderline ridiculous. While Jackson Arnold may be a promising quarterback under center, he is only a sophomore. Furthermore, have you seen the schedule the Sooners will have to try and navigate? They have one of their own in Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers coming to town in a few weeks.
After that date with the Vols, Oklahoma has games vs. arch rival Texas in Dallas, road dates at Ole Missouri and LSU, as well as a home game vs. Alabama. This is a team that nearly lost to Houston, which might be the worst team in the Power Four. Brent Venables got a mega contract extension from Joe Castiglione this past offseason to potentially quell any possible hot seat watch for the coach.
I ended up having this team going 8-4 in my preseason preview, but there is a chance where OU goes 6-6 this season. They may play in the best conference in the sport now, but Oklahoma is probably the eighth best team in the new SEC. The Sooners have so many potential pitfalls on their schedule. I would be utterly shocked if they got past Tennessee at home in a few weeks. That one could get ugly.
Potential game to be exposed: Tennessee Volunteers (Sept. 21)