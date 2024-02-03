5 Pittsburgh Steelers cuts to create cap room for the 2024 offseason
3. Allen Robinson II, WR (Pre-June 1 Cap Savings: $10 million)
While all of these cap casualty cuts for the Steelers are legitimate possibilities based on savings and situation, it feels safe to say that the club cutting wide receiver Allen Robinson II is the near certainty of this group to not be around in 2024.
As has been the case many times in recent years for Robinson, there was preseason hype coming into the 2023 campaign that he could be rejuvenated in the Pittsburgh offense. The results were anything but that, though. The longtime veteran played in all 17 games, but was targeted only 49 times (fourth on the offense) and hauled in a meager 34 receptions for just 280 yards while failing to find the end zone.
Just based on Robinson's lack of production in recent years, it would be a consideration to cut him this offseason no matter how much he's making. He'll be 31 years old by Week 1 of the 2024 season and hasn't eclipsed 450 yards in any of the last three seasons. The harsh reality is that he might just be washed up at this point in his career.
When you then consider, however, that cutting Robinson would save the Steelers $10 million against the cap with only $1.917 million in dead cap, it's a no-brainer for Pittsburgh. This is a player whose role was minuscule to begin with, but is only going to get smaller with younger receivers emerging, and who has one of the largest cap hits on the team.
It would honestly be more shocking to see Robinson make it through the offseason with Pittsburgh than not.