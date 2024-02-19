5 Pittsburgh Steelers impending free agents who need to be brought back
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to bring back some of their impending free agents.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy during the 2023 offseason in general manager’s Omar Khan’s debut at the position. They signed a lot of veteran defenders, some to short-term deals. Those are certainly some of the players the team will be looking at in terms of perhaps bringing them back.
There’s also one big move that Mike Tomlin’s team has to make a decision on and that involves their starting quarterback who guided the team late in the season, and into the playoffs.
The one big change that has already occurred is the hiring for one-time Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, and former Atlanta Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith. His addition has drawn plenty of mixed reviews.
So did the play of the 2023 Steelers, who finished 10-7 and earned a wild card berth but were one-and-out for the fifth straight time.
5. CB Chandon Sulivan is worth another try for Steelers
The Steelers have a lot of decisions to make in terms of cornerbacks. Levi Wallace, James Pierre and Elijah Riley are potential free agents and veteran Patrick Peterson could be a cap casualty (via Nick Farabaugh of SteelersNow.com).
There’s also Chandon Sullivan. In his first year with the team, he played in all 17 games and made two starts. He finished with 20 tackles, a forced fumble, one interception and six passes defensed. He also contributed on special teams and played in the wild card game at Buffalo. He certainly is worthy of a long look over the next few weeks.
“I felt like I did the most with the opportunities I had,” explained the six-year pro (via Ron Lippock of Steelers Takeaways). “I didn’t play as many snaps as I’m used to. That’s just how it ended up schematically. But I took advantage of the opportunities I had on defense and on special teams.
“I hadn’t played a lot on special teams before but I think I played well there. The team told me before I left that they would like to do more business with me, but who knows. We know how the business of the NFL can be. But no stress. I know I’ll end up playing somewhere.”