5 quarterbacks Titans can trade for to replace Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill left the Tennessee Titans' Sunday morning game with a concerning ankle injury. Here are potential replacements the Titans could trade for.
4. Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are another team with three QBs on the roster. Dak Prescott is momentarily cemented as the franchise pillar, but the Cowboys could pivot sooner than expected. If the Cowboys do pivot, it's hard not to highlight nominal QB3 Trey Lance as the heir apparent — not 29-year-old journeyman QB2 Cooper Rush.
That said, Cooper Rush was remarkably successful when he filled in for Prescott last season. He led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record in five starts, completing 58.0 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions on the campaign. Those numbers aren't great, but there is hard evidence of Rush winning football games when called upon.
He's another low-stakes veteran who would operate solely as a fill-in until Tannehill returns (or the Titans get more adventurous with their young talent). Rush has enough zip on his passes to move the ball downfield and he made several clutch throws during his brief Linsanity-esque run last season.
Jerry Jones doesn't adhere to team-building conventions or even general front office standards, so the Cowboys' thinking is hard to predict. That said, it's clear Jones values Lance — enough to trade for him with zero input from his peers. If the Cowboys want to develop Lance as Prescott's understudy, there's no reason to cling tightly to Rush.