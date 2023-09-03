5 Raiders that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
It’s not as if the Silver and Black isn’t well represented in Canton, Ohio. Be it in Oakland, Los Angeles, or currently Las Vegas, the Raiders are one of the league’s most popular franchises. This is despite the fact that the team’s last Super Bowl championship came 40 years ago in 1983.
The club also hasn’t won a postseason contest since the 2002 AFC Championship Game. Still, this is an organization that has had many great players take the field. The following five players had some stellar moments and may be worth a mention when it comes to the Hall of Fame.
No. 5 Raiders legend that deserves more Hall of Fame consideration: LB Phil Villapiano
During the 1970s, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders clashed in the playoffs for five consecutive years. To this day, that’s something that has still not been matched by any two clubs. Both teams had their share of stars on both sides of the ball each team. The mantra for both the Black and Gold and the Silver and Black was physical football.
Raiders’ linebacker Phil Villapiano epitomized that style. He was paired with other solid linebackers such Monte Johnson, Willie Hall and Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks. A second-round pick from Bowling Green, he was an immediate starter and was runner-up for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Villapiano didn’t miss a game in each of his first six seasons and was routinely around the football.
In nine seasons with the franchise, the heady defender racked up 28 takeaways and 15.0 sacks. The 6’2”, 225-pound pro was named to fourth straight Pro Bowls from 1973-76. In Oakland’s 32-14 Super Bowl XI win over the Vikings, he and Johnson tied for the team lead with seven tackles and Villapiano also came up with a sack.
In 1980, Villapiano was traded to the Buffalo Bills (see Tom Lamarre of Si.com). He spent four seasons in Orchard Park and was a member of two playoff teams in 1980 and ’81.