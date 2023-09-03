5 Raiders that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
No. 4 Raiders legend that deserves more Hall of Fame consideration: TE Todd Christensen
He was a very solid running back at Brigham Young University and the Dallas Cowboys thought so highly of him in 1978 that they made him a second-round draft choice. However, Todd Christensen was injured that summer and missed the season. Reportedly, the Cowboys wanted to convert him to tight end and when that idea wasn’t well received, he was released. He signed with the Giants and played in one game and was cut again.
He joined the Raiders and while he appeared in the final 12 games for the team in 1979, he didn’t catch a pass. There was a similar story in 16 contests for the team the following year. He finally got on the board during the playoffs. He came up with his only reception in the wild-card round vs. the Oilers, catching a one-yard TD pass for a team that would eventually defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV. In 1981, he again played in all 16 games but caught just eight passes for 114 yards and a pair of scores.
Christensen started to open some eyes during the strike-shortened season of 1982. He totaled 42 receptions for 510 yards and four touchdowns, plus added 11 grabs for 124 yards in the playoff split with the Browns and Jets.
Starting in 1983, Christensen would be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls. Over that five-year span, he amassed 396 catches for 5,057 yards and 35 TDs. He led the NFL in receptions in 1983 (92) and ’86 (95) and earned All-Pro honors in both of those seasons. During the Raiders’ three-game run in 1983 which culminated in a Super Bowl XVIII title, Christensen caught 14 passes for 134 yards.