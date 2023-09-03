5 Raiders that deserve stronger Hall of Fame consideration
No. 2 Raiders legend that deserves more Hall of Fame consideration: DB Dave Grayson
He began his career in 1961 with the AFL’s Dallas Texans, who would soon become the Kansas City Chiefs. Ball-hawking defensive back Dave Grayson spent four seasons with Hank Stram’s team. He picked off 19 passes (returning 1 for a touchdown), was named to three Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors in 1964. He also excelled on special teams, taking back a kickoff for a touchdown in 1963.
Then Grayson was a member of the Oakland Raiders, where he really thrived. “That was one of the best trades Al Davis ever made,” once explained Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown (via Tom LaMarre of SI.com). He wasn’t the biggest guy, but he could really play and he had a nose for the ball.
“That was two years before I went to Oakland, but everybody could see that the secondary was definitely improved right away when we got Dave, and he helped everyone else get better, too. He was a great player and teammate.”
That “great teammate” was named to three more Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors three times in six years with the Silver and Black. Grayson totaled 29 interceptions with the Raiders, returning four of those thefts for scores. He led the AFL with 10 picks in 1968 and wound up that league’s all-time interception leader (47).