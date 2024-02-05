5 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Feb. 5-11
Upsets have been coming fast and furious throughout the college basketball season. These five ranked teams could find themselves in danger of getting picked off over the next seven days.
There is no super team in college basketball this season and it has made upsets a very common trend throughout the year. Even though the top three teams on the AP Top 25 remained the same this week, there were still notable upsets last week, including No. 3 North Carolina losing at Georgia Tech and then-No. 17 Utah State falling at San Diego State, the latter of which we called in this space last week.
How many more ranked teams could get tripped up this week as the pressure to build a resume worthy of inclusion into March Madness builds? Read on to find out which five teams should be very careful to avoid getting picked off over the next seven days, beginning with the No. 4 team in the nation.
No. 4 Kansas (at Kansas State 2/5)
There is no question that the Kansas Jayhawks are a legitimate national title contender. Their dominance at home has been unmatched as Kansas has beaten UConn at Allen Fieldhouse and humbled new rival Houston with a 78-65 win at the Phog on Saturday night.
Road games haven't been as fun for Kansas, which has had a few bizarre defeats away from Allen Fieldhouse, including losses at UCF and West Virginia in conference play. The Jayhawks are just 1-3 in Big 12 road games so far and they will have another difficult road test Monday night as they take on their in-state rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats.
K-State tripped up their rivals in Manhattan last year with an 83-82 overtime victory and need a win over the Jayhawks badly to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume. There is a quick turnaround from Saturday's contest to this one for Kansas and they could get picked off if they aren't on top of their game.