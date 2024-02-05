5 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Feb. 5-11
Upsets have been coming fast and furious throughout the college basketball season. These five ranked teams could find themselves in danger of getting picked off over the next seven days.
No. 18 Dayton (at St. Joseph's 2/6)
Once known as a league capable of sending four or five teams to the NCAA Tournament, the Atlantic 10 has become more of a one or two-bid league over the past decade. The fact that the A-10 has so many teams makes it hard for the conference's top teams to stack quality wins while avoiding Quad 3 or 4 losses that can be damaging to their resume for at-large purposes.
The current top dog in the A-10 is Dayton, which has won 15 of its past 16 games to surge to an 18-3 record. The one loss in that stretch came at Richmond, which is a respectable opponent but one that falls in Quadrant 1 right now, where all three of Dayton's losses have come thus far.
Another dangerous A-10 road game awaits the Flyers on Tuesday as they take on St. Joseph's, which has tumbled to 87th in the NET after a rough start to league play. The Hawks demonstrated their mettle in the non-conference portion of the season, scoring wins over Villanova and Princeton while taking Kentucky to overtime at Rupp Arena, which makes this a very dangerous spot for a win that would only be a Quad 2 game on Dayton's resume.
This matchup is laden with pitfalls for Dayton, which has little to gain with a win and a lot to lose with a loss if St. Joe's stumbles down the stretch. The Flyers will need to be up for this game if they want to avoid a loss that could really hurt their at-large hopes in March.