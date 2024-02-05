5 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Feb. 5-11
Upsets have been coming fast and furious throughout the college basketball season. These five ranked teams could find themselves in danger of getting picked off over the next seven days.
No. 12 Auburn (at Florida 2/10)
It's tough to figure out what to make of Auburn, which has a gaudy record but no really marquee wins to point to as a sign of dominance. The Tigers' best win to this point came at home against a ranked Ole Miss team they blew out 82-59 but they followed it up by dropping a pair of road games to Alabama and Mississippi State.
A huge week lies ahead for Auburn, which will look to avenge its loss to the Crimson Tide when Nate Oats' team comes to town on Wednesday. That game could take a lot out of Auburn's tank, however, leaving the Tigers vulnerable to a potential upset at Florida on Saturday.
The Gators are right around the cut line in most bracketology reports but picked up a huge win last week when they won at Kentucky. The high-flying Gators can score with anyone, averaging 84.9 points per game, but they have been inconsistent as demonstrated by following their win over Kentucky with a one-point loss at Texas A&M.
Florida knows they need big wins to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume and getting a ranked Auburn team at home is a tremendous opportunity for the Gators. The Tigers will need to be sure to deliver their top effort in this contest if they hope to avoid three consecutive road losses in SEC play.