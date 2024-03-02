5 realistic Chiefs free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
The quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title has begun. Could the Kansas City Chiefs add some veteran players this offseason via free agency?
It doesn’t appear that the Kansas City Chiefs need any advice when it comes to building or restocking their football team. The franchise has been to the playoffs nine consecutive years, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history, has won eight straight division titles, and made an appearance four of the past five Super Bowls – three of those (LIV, LVIII and LVIII) resulting in victory.
Still, the NFL is in the era of free agency. Things are a lot different than they used to be. Obviously, repeating as champions is something that has become extremely difficult when it comes to Super Bowl titles.
Every NFL roster changes from year to year, some more dramatically than others. Teams have to make business decisions when it comes to players. No one needs to be reminded that the Chiefs dealt star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a slew of draft picks, and still managed to win the Super Bowl each season since his departure.
It’s always interesting to project what a team might do. Here are a few suggestions for head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, should by some impossible chance they are looking.
5. DE Emmanuel Ogbah (Released by Miami Dolphins)
Not only did Steve Spagnolo’s defensive unit finish second in the league in total defense, the Chiefs gave up the second-fewest points in the league. Meanwhile, only the Baltimore Ravens (60) finished with more sacks than Kansas City (57) managed in 2023.
The team leaders were All-Pro Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, each with 10.5 QB traps. There were ends Charles Omenihu (7.0) and Mike Danna (6.5), as well as linebacker Drue Tranquill (4.5). Jones, Danna and Tranquill, all potential unrestricted free agents, combined for 21.5 sacks.
Veteran Emmanuel Ogbah was recently cut loose by the Dolphins, and is available to sign now. He played for the Chiefs in 2019 and won a ring, although he was placed on injured reserve after 10 games (and 5.5 sacks).