5 realistic Chiefs free agent targets for the 2024 offseason
The quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title has begun. Could the Kansas City Chiefs add some veteran players this offseason via free agency?
4. ILB Josey Jewell (Denver Broncos)
Here is another defensive player that Andy Reid’s staff is very familiar with, only in a different sense.
He was a fourth round pick in 2018 from the University of Iowa. In three of the past four seasons (injuries limited him to 2 games in 2021), linebacker Josey Jewell has managed to rack up 100-plus tackles for the Denver Broncos. This past season, the final defensive numbers for the team were less-than-impressive. However, this side of the ball performer better as the year wore on for Sean Payton’s club.
Jewell played in all but one game and made 15 starts. He finished second on the club with 108 tackles, to go along with three sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. In 2022, he totaled a career-best 128 stops, as well as 2.5 stops, two interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. That’s a combined 5.5 quarterback traps and seven takeaways in 29 games dating back to 2022.
Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo are certainly aware of Jewell. He has a combined 14 tackles in two games vs. the Chiefs in 2023. Could he fill the void left if either linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and/or Drue Tranquill leaves via free agency?