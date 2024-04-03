5 reasons the Broncos should draft Bo Nix over Michael Penix Jr., other QB prospects
Oregon's Bo Nix may not be for everyone, but he is a perfect fit for the rebuilding Denver Broncos.
By John Buhler
After seeing the Russell Wilson era go up in flames, it may be time for the Denver Broncos to draft his replacement, a man of the people if you will. Although they only have the No. 12 overall pick, I think for what the Broncos are looking for that Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is exactly what they need. Denver needs a mature rookie quarterback with a ton of college stars, mobility and no injury history.
That combination is more in Nix's favor than any of the other quarterbacks who could potentially go in the first round. Admittedly, there are NFL talent evaluators who want nothing to do with Nix. While he did not do much for me while he was playing for Auburn as a legacy quarterback, Nix showed me something during his two years playing for Dan Lanning at Oregon. It proved to me he can lead men.
Although he may have benefited from playing in great offenses coordinated by Kenny Dillingham and Will Stein, I think any team with an offensive-minded head coach could get the most out of Nix's offerings as an NFL quarterback. Denver may still want to trade up to get a quarterback, but perhaps the best fit for them is ripe for the picking at No. 12 in Nix. I like him more than J.J. McCarthy there.
Here are five reasons why Nix to the Broncos make more sense than Michael Penix Jr. or anyone.
5. Bo Nix's skill set translates marvelously into Sean Payton's offense
I think for what Sean Payton wants to do offensively, Bo Nix is ideal for it. We don't need a guy who is going to show off his arm on every possible down, as well as a guy who is incredibly inaccurate. Nix's combination of accuracy and mobility makes him an ideal candidate to keep the chains moving in Denver. I have no use for Drew Brees comparisons; I am merely looking for a guy who can play ball.
For Denver to get the most out of its draft picks, assuming they don't move up or trade back, the Broncos need a player who can make something happen on his own, as well as getting his teammates involved. Given that he started for half a decade at two traditional powers in the Power Five, Nix has been everything the college football world can offer him. He is the most pro-ready guy in his class.
Payton may not have the patience to groom a young rookie with so much untapped, yet raw potential.
4. Denver won't need to give up the farm if Broncos take Bo Nix at No. 12
By standing pat at No. 12, the Broncos will not have to give up precious draft capital to trade up to get a quarterback. There are six quarterbacks who will be first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, but only four that will go in the top 10. I think sitting back and letting everybody else panic is a great way for the Broncos to sort of fly below the radar and end up with Nix at No. 12. I think he is a fairly safe pick.
The only other quarterback who could be available by the time the Broncos are picking at No. 12 would be Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. Although I think Penix can have success in the league, the Broncos fit is not as congruent as is the Nix one. Penix is left-handed, slightly older and has torn his ACL twice. He may have the higher ceiling of the two, but Penix has the far greater bust potential.
Even though he has never played in the league before, Nix gives off the vibe of a second-year pro.
3. I mean, look at the guy. He looks like Mike Shanahan's long lost son!
I don't believe in coincidences, and you shouldn't either. Nix kind of looks like the long-lost son of the greatest head coach in Broncos history in the ineffable Mike Shanahan. I don't think he is going to disappoint you like his son Kyle does in fourth quarters of Super Bowls. Nix may be the son of Patrick of Auburn fame, but he shares a striking resemblance to the godfather of zone-blocking schemes.
To me, the Broncos need to get a little more Shanahan and a little less Elway if they ever want to get back over the hump into national relevancy. While I don't think the Broncos are going to trade for Ed McCaffrey's kid any time soon, the next best thing they can do is land Kyle Shanahan's alleged half-brother and see where it takes them. Nix doesn't win championships, but he doesn't blow them either.
Since I am in the interesting business, I want nothing more than for Nix to become a Broncos meme.
2. I would attest that Bo Nix has the highest floor of any first-round QB
I could be proven so horribly wrong with this, but Nix probably has the highest floor of any potential first-round draft pick at the quarterback position. What you see is what you get with Nix. He can improve, as can they all. However, I think what he brings to the table is not going to let your team's offense starve like other potential top-16 selections. For that reason, he has the least bust potential.
He is a more refined version of J.J. McCarthy, who offers slightly greater variance in either direction. Michael Penix Jr. has even more as a slight boom-or-bust player. To me, Drake Maye offers the widest variance of them all. I don't see Jayden Daniels busting, but Maye and Caleb Williams' ceilings are higher. Williams could be Patrick Mahomes or he could be the next Jeff George with a bad attitude.
Nix will be as good as Baker Mayfield, but probably not that much better than say a peak Derek Carr.
1. You can't put a price on number of college starts without injury history
This goes right in line with my assessment of Bo Nix's tremendously high floor. You cannot put a price on how many starts Nix had at the college level at both Auburn and Oregon, two traditional powers at their level. Factor in him not having much of an injury history, as well as having to deal with some adversity from the crap-tastic Bryan Harsin era down on The Plains, and I think he is built to be a pro.
Again, Nix kind of feels fail-proof for a team like the Broncos. He can be a lot of fun to watch play. To me, he feels safe. He did improve his overall likability by transferring to Oregon from Auburn. He has played for well-respected coaches in the sport, initially with Gus Malzahn at Auburn and for Dan Lanning in Eugene. This man is adaptable and ready for whatever comes his way. He is such a Bronco.
All I know is if the Broncos pass on him at No. 12, somebody else is going to get quite a draft steal.