5 reasons every fan should attend the NHL All-Star Game at least once in their life
From the game format to the top players and more, here's why attending the NHL All-Star Game at least once is a must for hockey fans.
By Marci Rubin
3. The fan fair
The All-Star event typically consists of a fan fair or festival that’s jam-packed with fun. The festival is a family-friendly event for hockey lovers. It’s an opportunity for fans to interact with each other and NHL attractions.
Fans can participate in hands-on games and activities during the fair. Plenty of activities are geared for kids to get involved. The Stanley Cup is onsite for fans to take pictures with. Fans can meet the NHL mascots and grab pictures with them. The NHL Mascot Showdown is always a hit, especially for families with kids. All-Star merchandise is available for purchase. Exhibits display NHL memorabilia. There are watch parties for anyone who doesn’t have a ticket to the game or the skills competition.
A major staple of the fan fair is the red carpet. Players walk the red carpet like movie stars, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of their team’s All-Star(s). Where else can you see elite players like Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, and Jack Hughes all in one place?
Plus, each year’s event puts its own twist on the festival, including different features and stations to provide fans with entertainment. The All-Star fan fair has something for every hockey fan.