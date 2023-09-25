5 reasons the New York Knicks could end with a championship in 2024
The Knicks haven't won a title in more than 50 years but with one of their best rosters in decades, this could be the year they break through.
The New York Knicks are one of the most popular franchises in NBA history but have not won a championship since 1973. They currently have the fifth-longest title drought in the NBA but luckily for all Knicks fans, they have their best roster since 1999.
There are so many factors in winning a championship the list includes things like health, coaching, team chemistry, general managers building a roster, and above all the talent of the players. A few of these reasons are why the Knicks haven't won a title since 1973 and only appeared in two NBA Finals since then in 1994 and 1999.
With horrible management throughout the majority of the century, the Knicks have finally built themselves a really great team. Even though many people may count them out as a legit contender in the Eastern Conference, here are five reasons the Knicks could win a title in 2024.
Why the Knicks could win a title this season: 5. A great bench
The way the Knicks are currently constructed, most people would think they would need to get a superstar to have a chance at winning the championship. Assuming the Knicks stick with what they have, they have one of the best benches in the NBA.
The Knicks are more than likely going to use the same starting five and four-man bench they used for the majority of last season. This means that their four bench players will be Isaiah Hartenstein, newly acquired Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and led by Immanuel Quickley.
All of these guys were primarily bench players last season and averaged a combined 39.5 points. This would have been enough for a top-five scoring bench last season. Not only are they great on the offensive side of the ball they are great on defense too.
When Josh Hart got to the Knicks he averaged 1.4 steals and seven rebounds coming off the bench while also having one of the best defensive ratings in the league. Hartenstein had a top 20 defensive rating in basketball. Quickly had one of the best defensive ratings as a guard in the league.
The addition of Donte DiVincenzo is a huge help for the Knicks because they finished with 19th-best 3-point shooting percentage in the league last season. Divenczo is a 40 percent shooter from deep and helps with the Knicks' spacing as Hart and Hartenstein can't shoot.
The Knicks bench success is led by Quickley who finished second in the Sixth Man of the Year voting. Last season he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1 steal on 45/37/82 shooting splits. In the postseason he took a step back where he averaged 9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1 assists, on 35/24/85 shooting splits.
Quickley's playoff performance last season played a huge part in the Knicks being upset by the eight seed Miami Heat. In the regular season, Quickley's play was a reason they were the fifth seed last season and could be a reason the Knicks win a title in 2024.