5 reasons the New York Knicks could end with a championship in 2024
The Knicks haven't won a title in more than 50 years but with one of their best rosters in decades, this could be the year they break through.
Why the Knicks could win a title this season: 1. Jalen Brunson
The saying goes that you win championships with superstars and that is what the Knicks need Jalen Brunson to be next season. When the Knicks signed him last offseason, many thought they overpaid him but he proved his doubters wrong and was the biggest reason for the Knicks success.
Last season he averaged a career-high 24 points, 3.5 rebounds, a career-high 6.2 assists, shooting 49.1 percent from the field, a career-high 41.6 percent from 3, and 82.9 percent from the free throw line. Then in the playoffs, he upped his play averaging 27.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals.
It is not unreasonable at all to think that Brunson can't up his play for next season. His numbers were low because he got off to a slow start. In the last 41 games he played, he averaged 26.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 51/46/80 shooting splits where the Knicks 26-15, which is 53 wins over the course of a regular season.
Brunson has played at a superstar level for the majority of a season where he should once again, play like that for the entirety of next season. He has proven he can compete with the best as he has outplayed Donovan Mitchell in back to back playoff series and outplayed Jimmy Butler in the second round.
The biggest reason the Knicks were so successful was because of Jalen Brunson becoming a star. He has great footwork and touch at the rim, is a great shooter and great playmaker. He was a reason Julius Randle had a bounce back year and was an All-NBA player again.
For next season the Knicks need Randle to maintain his level of play, RJ Barrett to be a little bit better, Immanuel Quickley to be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, their role players to stay energized and consistent and Tom Thibodeau to be a great coach to have a good season.
The main reason the Knicks could end up winning the championship in 2024, starts and ends with Jalen Brunson being a superstar.