5 Reds on the 40-man roster who won't survive the 2024 season
The Cincinnati Reds are one of the most exciting teams in baseball, but not all of their 40-man roster will survive the season.
2. Carson Spiers likely won't make the 40-man roster down the stretch
For a few seasons, the Reds 40-man roster wasn't a very prestigious club to be in, where they had a few players each season that wouldn't be a part of the team's long-term future. But this season that's going to be far from the case. Cincinnati has one of the youngest rosters of talent as well as one of the best farm systems in the sport.
This leaves the 40-man roster at a tough spot, especially if some of the younger prospects develop well in 2024 and make their way to the big leagues, forcing the Reds to put them on the 40-man. As of today, MLB Pipeline has Rhett Lowder and Blake Dunn listed as projected to make their MLB debut in 2024. If this is the case, they would need two 40-man roster spots and one of these spots will likely be given up by the right-handed pitcher Carson Spiers.
It's not a knock on Spiers. The pitcher is still just 26 years of age, but the Reds have way too much talent in their system for him to occupy a 40-man roster spot at the conclusion of the season.