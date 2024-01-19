5 Reds on the 40-man roster who won't survive the 2024 season
The Cincinnati Reds are one of the most exciting teams in baseball, but not all of their 40-man roster will survive the season.
1. Casey Legumina will likely see his Reds days come to an end this season
Caseu Legumina will run into the same issue that Carson Spiers will. Legumina has the capability to pitch in the big leagues, but it just might not be much for the 2024 Cincinnati Reds.
Legumina, 26, was given an abbreviated chance in the big leagues before an injury derailed any chance of gaining momentum. Sadly for him, Cincinnati has improved their bullpen tenfold since the last time that he was an option in it.
It's rather likely that the power-pitching duo of Connor Phillips and Lyon Richardson will move to the bullpen at some point, further lessening the chance of Legumina returning to Cincinnati in 2024. Phillips and Richardson profile as great high-leverage relievers with incredible stuff, as long as they can stay in and around the strike zone. Legumina trails behind these two in power and stuff.
If Legumina likely won't be pitching much at all for the 2024 Cincinnati Reds, his 40-man roster spot will likely be one of the first to be terminated. His baseball career is far from over, as he's still young and talented, but this Reds system is loaded with too much talent to pitch everybody.