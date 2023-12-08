5 Sean McDermott replacements Bills should keep an eye on
It would not be all that shocking if the Buffalo Bills moved on from head coach Sean McDermott if his team were to miss the playoffs with a sub-.500 record. Here is who could replace him in 2024.
By John Buhler
It is so strange to even be at this point. The greatest Ron Rivera coaching disciple could find himself out of a job, too. While the head coach of the Washington Commanders has not been relieved from his coaching duties just yet, Rivera is a lame duck in the nation's capital due to poor play on the field, as well as a change at the helm of Washington's ownership. So what about Sean McDermott in Buffalo?
McDermott has won at a prolifically high level since taking over the Buffalo Bills in 2017. He has led them to the AFC Playoffs in five of his first six seasons on the job. Keep in mind that Buffalo had not qualified for the postseason since 1999 prior to his 2017 arrival from Charlotte. McDermott brought with him a defensive-minded culture, as well as attached himself to an ace offensive coordinator.
But once Brian Daboll left for the New York Giants, the Bills have been a shell of themselves. At 6-6 on the year and three games back of the 9-3 Miami Dolphins in-division, it is safe to say their Super Bowl window is closed. Should the Bills miss the playoffs with something like an 8-9 or even a 7-10 record, do not be surprised if owner Terry Pegula goes in a different direction. Who could he even bring in?
Here are five possible replacements for McDermott as Buffalo's head coach at the end of the season.
5. Aaron Glenn could be the head coach to reboot the Buffalo Bills' culture
As long as the Detroit Lions keep winning games, both of their hotshot coordinators will be up for head-coaching jobs of their own. We will start with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn first. Like Lions head coach Dan Campbell, he too hails from Texas A&M. Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler during his decade-plus NFL playing career as a cornerback, primarily with the New York Jets and Houston.
When Campbell got the Lions gig, Glenn followed him to Detroit off one of Sean Payton's final New Orleans Saints staffs. This move has been all about implementing culture. Detroit was absolute dog water when Campbell took over for an ineffective Matt Patricia. For Campbell to have the Lions firmly in the driver's seat to win the NFC North for the first time ever speaks volumes about his strong staff.
Glenn not only played defensive back at the highest level during his playing career, but he also spent a little bit of time in the Jets' scouting department after retiring and before getting into coaching. He may need to align himself with a strong offensive coordinator. Maybe he could bring with him either Mark Brunell or Antwaan Randle El off Campbell's Lions staff to be his Buffalo offensive coordinator?
If eight teams do have vacancies this offseason, Glenn should be a finalist for at least two of them.