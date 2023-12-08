5 Sean McDermott replacements Bills should keep an eye on
It would not be all that shocking if the Buffalo Bills moved on from head coach Sean McDermott if his team were to miss the playoffs with a sub-.500 record. Here is who could replace him in 2024.
By John Buhler
4. Frank Reich may be totally cooked, but he is a Bills hero needing a job
Frank Reich may be more cooked that Lincoln Riley's Easter dinner brisket back from his days coaching at Oklahoma, but he is a former Bills hero in dire need of a job. The Indianapolis cloud did a number on his brain, as he actually decided to Chip Kelly himself by taking a terrible head-coaching opportunity right out of the gate. The Carolina Panthers were Kelly's San Francisco 49ers. Big oof...
Deep down, I want to believe that Reich does not have hot dogs for brains. He was a great offensive coordinator in Philadelphia and San Diego before that prior to getting his first shot in the big chair with the Colts. But if his poor brain can resemble something close to a garbage plate, then I think Bills Mafia could be interested in giving Reich a taste. Third time is the charm for this Bills legend, right?
Reich may have been the architect of one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history in a Buffalo uniform, but the man needs to be rehabbed as a high-quality coaching candidate before getting his third shot to run an NFL team. Then again, Buffalo is a far better run organization than Indianapolis and light years better than that god awful monstrosity down in Charlotte. Reich is a dark horse here.
No, it wouldn't shock me if the Bills brought back one of their own in Reich to reclaim Josh Allen a bit.