5 Sean McDermott replacements Bills should keep an eye on
It would not be all that shocking if the Buffalo Bills moved on from head coach Sean McDermott if his team were to miss the playoffs with a sub-.500 record. Here is who could replace him in 2024.
By John Buhler
2. Ben Johnson will be the hottest offensive coordinator on the market
Barring something unforeseen, this will be the last season Ben Johnson will work for the Detroit Lions. Although Aaron Glenn will almost certainly get some looks at head-coaching positions in his own right, Johnson is as good as gone. To be honest, the Carolina Panthers should have pushed as hard as they could and hired him over Frank Reich as their head coach. They still could hire him, but that will reek of Kevin Stefanski.
Of the candidates potentially out there to replace McDermott, Johnson is one of the few that Bills fans might actually be okay with. He has helped turn Jared Goff from a quarterbacking prop inflated by Sean McVay giving him all the answers, into one of the better and most consistent signal-callers in the NFC. Johnson could be the coach who helps Josh Allen get back on his hall-of-fame trajectory.
In truth, I think if Buffalo were to come open, it would be roughly one of three jobs Johnson would seriously consider leaving Detroit for. Again, we need to see all the available openings first. To me, if the Bills were to hire him, it would be the inverse of losing Brian Daboll. Prior to his departure to New York, Daboll was the best first-time head-coaching candidate out there who was going to get a team.
Given what the Bills provide in terms of ownership, quarterback and fanbase, this will be hard to top.