5 Sean McDermott replacements Bills should keep an eye on
It would not be all that shocking if the Buffalo Bills moved on from head coach Sean McDermott if his team were to miss the playoffs with a sub-.500 record. Here is who could replace him in 2024.
By John Buhler
1. Jim Harbaugh may be exactly what the Buffalo Bills need at head coach
If I were Terry Pegula, this is what I would do. I would write a blank check and tell Jim Harbaugh to come to Orchard Park so that he can help the Bills finally win a Super Bowl. It does not matter how Michigan does in the College Football Playoff, just write that man a blank check, and figure it out from there. This is about making Buffalo Super Bowl-viable again, as well as making Michigan a bit weaker...
You have to remember this. Pegula is the biggest booster for Penn State, a college football program that cannot beat Michigan or Ohio State for the life of it. The Nittany Lions still may have to face the Buckeyes annually after the Big Ten goes division-less as a result of Pac-12 expansion. By hiring Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the Wolverines will pull back a bit, possibly helping Penn State.
The other big thing is this. He is already paying handsomely for one coach at his alma mater. James Franklin is the new Jimbo Fisher snake oil salesman in college. He had to fire a pretty good offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich this offseason. Franklin also lost his star defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to the Duke job. Penn State could be in trouble, but that does not mean the Bills will have to be.
Buffalo is the one job Harbaugh has no NFL ties to that could realistically pry him away from Michigan.