5 starting lineup combinations Steve Kerr should consider around Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors were big losers in the offseason when long time vet Klay Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks. They have the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry, but they need to find a starting lineup that works.
Golden State signed De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield to help offset the loss of Thompson. They are also hoping that one of their younger players, Brandin Podziemski and/or Jonathan Kuminga, takes a huge leap this season.
Steve Kerr wants the starting lineup to be the best group of players that fit around Curry. Of all the players on the roster, the only guarantee starter is Draymond Green, but everything else is up for grabs. Here are five different lineups the Warriors can use to be as successful as they can for the 2025 season.
5 starting lineups centered around Stephen Curry that Steve Kerr should consider
5. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
The beauty of having a player like Steph Curry on your team is that there are so many ways other players can be effective. This lineup would have four players who played a huge role on the 2022 championship team along with a very young player.
Brandin Podziemski is competing with De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield for that guard spot alongside Curry. An edge that Podziemski has over Melton and Hield that he is 6-foot-5. Klay Thompson was the perfect guard next to Curry because he was big, was great defensively, and a great shooter. Those are all qualities that Podziemski brings.
As for the rest of the lineup, Draymond Green knows Steve Kerr's system better than anyone and is the primary playmaker. Andrew Wiggins has taken massive steps back compared to his 2022 season, but a bounce back year is in play. He's a great scorer, is a good shooter, and turned himself into a good defender.
Finally, Kevon Looney is the most experienced big on a roster that doesn't have many centers. He knows this system very well and would mainly be there to be the primary rebounder. This lineup has potential, but they can do better.
4. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
This is very similar to the previous lineup. What's different is instead of Andrew Wiggins starting, Jonathan Kuminga is starting instead. The Warriors have good reason as the 22-year-old improved increasing his scoring from 9.9 points in 2023 to 16.1 points last season.
With the loss of Klay Thompson, the Warriors don't have a second star. The Western Conference is loaded with a bunch of great teams, and if Kuminga doesn't evolve into an All-Star caliber player, they may not even make the Play-In Tournament.
Kuminga has become a scorer but he his three-point shooting is not that good, shooting 32.1 percent last season. With the rest of the lineup presented not having great floor spacers outside of Curry and Podziemski, it is unlikely this will be the starting lineup.
This lineup would have the experience and youthfulness to be very competitive. If Kuminga does take that step and develop a consistent three-point shot, then this could be one of the more dangerous lineups the Warriors have.
3. Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green
Near the end of the last season, the Warriors started with Draymond Green at the center. For the roster that is currently constructed, that is most likely going to happen again. We've seen the Warriors have success with the small ball lineup and Steph Curry is a big reason as to why.
Having Buddy Hield in the lineup instead of Brandin Podziemski could be a very crafty move. Hield has made the most three pointers since the 2019-20 season, Curry is second. This would give the Warriors the two highest three-point makers.
Even though Andrew Wiggins shooting took a dip, him being on the court opens more space for Jonathan Kuminga. He is a low-post scorer and the more space available, the more effective he can be. This also gives Curry the opportunity to move off the ball a lot more and have more space when he drives.
If Green can continue to shoot at the 39.5 percent clip he did last year, this lineup could be one of the most efficient offenses in the league. Defensively, Green can guard centers, but they will struggle to rebound the ball.
2. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green
The Warriors have so many questions around their lineup, and the biggest is Andrew Wiggins. Assuming Golden State doesn't believe he can bounce back, they may go with Buddy Hield at the three.
This lineup is the same as the last one, just that Brandin Podziemski is starting, and Andrew Wiggins isn't. What this lineup can guarantee is that there will be very good floor spacing, with four of these players shooting above 38.5 percent from three. If Kuminga can improve from three, the floor spacing can will be the best in the league.
The paint is going to be wide open for Curry to take advantage in driving lanes. Kuminga will have the chance to work one-on-one, and Draymond Green can run the offense with Curry and Hield using every off-ball screen to get open.
A major problem with this lineup is that they are even smaller than the previous. Their tallest perimeter player is Podziemski, and Hield isn't that great defensively. They won't be able to rebound at a high level too.
1. Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green
This will most likely be the starting lineup that Steve Kerr goes with to start the season. It has everything from youth, floor spacing, scoring, defense, playmaking and chemistry. The one thing it doesn't have is size.
The benefit of having Brandin Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins has the starting wings over every variation is defense. Both are very good defenders as well as being tall and long for their positions. Those are the types of players we've seen work best next to Steph Curry.
Jonathan Kuminga is a legit four and this lineup provides him with some of the best spacing possible without having to sacrifice defense. The Warriors are relying on him to take that next step, and playing with guys he has for the best few seasons will continue that development.
Draymond Green has a large task but none that he's not use too. His ability to run the offense is why the Warriors didn't get rid of him and with this group of players, he can make it fit next to Curry.
It is not a guarantee that this team will be a playoff contender let alone a championship contender as currently constructed. This lineup will give them the best chance to compete with the best in the West.