5 strikers Arsenal need to sign if they want to finally win the Premier League
Arsenal need to be aggressive on the transfer market if they want to guarantee a Premier League title over Manchester City.
Arsenal were agonizingly close to winning the Premier League last season. In fact, they were in the driver's seat for much of the campaign before faltering in the end, succumbing to the superior squad depth and championship-winning experience of seemingly perennial winners Manchester City. That City had record-breaking Premier League goal-scorer Erling Haaland within their ranks certainly played a key role in swinging the balance.
After letting Folarin Balogun stay in Ligue 1 with Monaco despite having a sensational breakout season as a goal-scorer for Reims, Arsenal were banking on Gabriel Jesus stepping up in his second season and Eddie Nketiah taking a big step forward following encouraging moments in 2022/23. So far, not-so-good. Both players are useful to Arsenal, but they aren't finding the back of the net at the rate the Gunners need.
Right now, Arsenal sit atop the Premier League table after grinding out a 1-0 win over Man City — their first victory over the Citizens in the league since 2015. However, they are also benefiting from the fact that City are without superstars Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne. Last season, a similar situation played out where Arsenal had the edge over City but couldn't last. This season, rivals Tottenham have improved significantly, as have usual City challengers Liverpool. So the margin for error is slim and indicates Arsenal must address any weaknesses.
So here are five options that Arsenal must take a close look at in the winter transfer window if they want to make sure they hoist the title in the end. Because with the right signing, they are more than capable of doing so.
5. Victor Osimhen, Napoli
Perhaps Victor Osimhen is out of reach, given Napoli were asking for 150 million euros from teams like Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG last summer. All of those teams balked at the asking price, but they could remain heavily interested in the Serie A superstar this winter if he were to become available.
There is reason to believe that could happen. Osimhen was the subject of crude insults from his own team posted on TikTok, which led to his agent threatening the possibility of legal action against the club. Napoli submitted a weak apology in response that Osimhen seemed to accept, but, notably, the player's statement mostly focused on his love for the fans and the city rather than specifically addressing his future at the club.
Osimhen hasn't left Napoli, but he still hasn't signed a new contract with the Partenopei. Meaning, if the club doesn't sell him before the winter 2025 transfer window, he will leave for free. So he could be sold in the winter or summer, depending on how competitive Napoli are in Serie A and how badly Osimhen wants to go.
Arsenal would have to spend a lot to sign the No. 9, but he would be worth it. There isn't a better striker to sign on the market. Osimhen is a proven, world-class goal-scorer who found the back of the net 26 times last season and already has six goals in seven starts this season. Just 24 years old, Osimhen creates a sense of danger from nothing and brings the goal-scoring quality Arsenal need up top. He is a true 9.