5 tallest WNBA players right now and all-time
Would you believe me if I told you that Brittney Griner isn't in the top three tallest players all-time in the WNBA? Well, she's not.
However, being one of the tallest players in the WNBA automatically puts an advantage on whatever team you are on. In the NBA, we're used to seeing 7-footers, but in the WNBA, most players don't stand more than a few inches up of six feet. And to find players that are tall and can contribute isn't easy to come around.
Tallest players in WNBA history:
5. Liz Cambage — 6-foot-9
Liz Cambage has played in the WNBA, WNBL, and WCBA. She was drafted as the No. 2 pick in 2011, but she took several years off from the WNBA throughout her career. She ultimately left in 2022.
She currently plays in the WCBA for the Sichuan Tuanda. With her 53-point performance in 2018, she still shares the WNBA single-game scoring record with Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Cambage played for the Australian national team between 2009 and 2021 and won a gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She began playing her junior basketball with Dandenong Rangers in the WNBL for the 2007 season until she joined the WNBA in 2011.
She spent her first years in the WNBA playing for the Tulsa Shock which she did not want to play for. After the 2012 Summer Olympics, she didn't play due to "exhaustion." She then returned for the 2013 season, then took a break from the WNBA for five years.
She returned to the WNBA and signed with the Dallas Wings, and ended up with the Aces later in her career. She was a dominant force on the court, averaging 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds across her career in the WNBA.
4. Brittney Griner — 6-foot-9
To this day Griner is one of the greatest defensive players in the WNBA. Being the No. 1 draft pick in 2013, she has proven herself to be one of the best players in the league. Griner won a WNBA championship in 2014, is a two-time Defensive Player of The Year, and a nine-time All-Star. She has also led the league in blocks eight times and in scoring twice. In her 285 WNBA games, she has averaged 17.7 points per game on 56 percent shooting and 7.5 rebounds.
3. Bernadett Hatar — 6-foot-10
Although Hatar has played most of her time in the Euroleague, she joined the WNBA late into her career when she signed with the Indiana Fever in 2020. She dealt with injury early in her career in the WNBA but now plays for the Washington Mystics, hoping for a breakout season. In the offseason, she plays for her Hungarian club, where she averaged 12 points and 3.7 rebounds.
2. Han Xu — 6-foot-11
Xu plays for the WCBA, where she is a two-time Women's Chinese Basketball Association MVP and a 2023 WCBA champion. In the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, she averaged 12.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game and helped China take home a silver medal.
She was drafted by the Liberty at No. 14 in the 2019 draft and averaged 5.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while averaging 12.4 minutes across 58 career games.
1. Margo Dydek — 7-foot-2
The tallest WNBA player ever, Dydek was a FIBA Hall of Fame player and was drafted first overall by the Utah Starzz in 1998. Throughout her time in the WNBA, she was one of the greatest centers we have ever seen.
Dydek was an eight-time blocks leader and two-time All-Star. She averaged 3.8 blocks per game in just her rookie season. She still holds the WNBA career record for blocks with 877. Throughout her time in the W, she averaged 10 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game.
She also had an impressive European career. In 1999-00, she averaged 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds for Fota Porta Gdynia in FIBA EuroLeague play. She was also named Most Valuable Player of the Polish League Finals of the 1999–00 season.
This season, the WNBA features some of the best centers we have seen in a very long time. Some of the names are featured in the all-time list, but others are making their mark.
Tallest players in the WNBA for the 2024 season:
4. Kalani Brown — 6-foot-7
Brown is a strong presence on the court with a lot of athleticism and hustle. She is able to use her size to get to the hoop easily and grab rebounds. Brown started off with the Sparks and Atlanta Dream until she landed in Dallas.
At first Brown signed a training camp contract with the Dallas Wings. She went through camp with the team but was one of the last cuts they made before the 2023 opening night roster. She returned a few weeks later to the Wings, signing a Hardship Contract due to the Wings having injuries on the team.
Later in the season, she was released from her Hardship Contract and returned a day later on another hardship contract with the team. She has played for the Wings ever since. In the 13.6 minutes she averaged over four years, she has averaged 6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and has shown a lot of potential.
3. Teaira McCowan — 6-foot-7
McCowan was a college star at Mississippi State. She was named WBCA All-American, ESPNW First Team All-American, and the Associated Press Third Team All-American. McCowan was also the inaugural winner of the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award just in her junior year.
She was drafted with the third pick of the 2019 draft. In her rookie year, she averaged 10 points, nine rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game and was named to the All-Rookie Team. She was second in the league in rebounding and scored a career-high 24 points in three games. After three seasons with the Fever, she joined the Wings in 2022. In her five years in the league, she has averaged 11 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.
2. Brittney Griner — 6-foot-9
Still, as one of the most well-skilled centers in the league, Griner cracks the top three of tallest players in the league right now.
1. Bernadett Hatar — 6-foot-10
Hatar was traded to the Mystics in May but has ultimately found more success overseas. However, she is looking to make an impact on the Elena Delle Donne-less Mystics this season.