5 teams that should end Stefon Diggs' tumultuous tenure in Buffalo
Stefon Diggs is tweeting weird stuff again, so it's time to fire up the trade machine.
4. Patriots can resurrect dying offense with Stefon Diggs trade
The team with the second-most available cap space in the NFL? You guessed it, the New England Patriots. The Bills probably don't want to trade Diggs within the same division, but at least with New England, there's not a ton of immediate fear. The Patriots are transitioning to a new coach for the first time in two decades — a wholly unproven coach in Jerod Mayo, too. That roster is in shambles and there's no telling how exactly the team shapes up in 2024, even with Diggs in the mix.
That makes it a riskier trade for the Pats, who could incur the wrath of a disgruntled Diggs if the season goes sideways as expected. That said, the argument here follows the same general outline as the Commanders' argument. New England is about to draft its next QB, or at least a rookie who will compete with journeyman Jacoby Brissett. Why not set their next signal-caller up for success with one of the best pass-catching weapons in football.
Diggs has game-breaking speed and a singular ability to reel in catches in traffic. The Patriots' WR room, meanwhile, needs a ton of work. DeVante Parker wasn't good last season, but even his absence will be felt. JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of the worst WR1s in the NFL. Diggs would immediately fix that, while better positioning the Pats' other wideouts in less arudous roles.
The hope is that New England can formulate a palatable defense under Mayo while breathing some life back into the offense with more stable QB play. Whether it's Brissett or Drake Maye or another surprise rookie, it's much easier to picture the Pats making progress with Diggs igniting the offense. He commands so much attention that even his quiet performances are impactful.