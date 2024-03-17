5 teams that should end Stefon Diggs' tumultuous tenure in Buffalo
Stefon Diggs is tweeting weird stuff again, so it's time to fire up the trade machine.
3. Lions can double down on title pursuit with Stefon Diggs
The Detroit Lions were oh so close to toppling the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. That offense is a real juggernaut, with Ben Johnson somehow slated to come back for one more season before another team inevitably poaches him for a head coaching gig. With talent to spare and arguably the NFL's most coveted OC, it's hard to imagine a better landing spot for Diggs on paper.
He would join a talented WR room opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose skill set meshes quite nicely with Diggs. St. Brown can line up all over the field and dominate on intermediate routes. Diggs is a big-play machine who can stretch defenses to the outside and operate with physicality in the red zone. That's not the full extent of either player's skill set — St. Brown is every bit a WR1 in his own right — but together, there might not be a more potent WR duo in the entire NFL.
That obviously makes life easier on Jared Goff, who continues to improve with each passing season. He's not the all-world QB talent we expect to win Super Bowl MVP each season, but Goff isn't far off either. He's a perennial Pro Bowl signal-caller who has proven, time and time again, that he can execute on football's biggest stage.
Detroit has more cap space than the average top-shelf contender. There's a real case for the Lions to be title favorites next season. That is the type of environment Diggs would surely relish. If Detroit wants to swing for the fences — and they should — this is the type of trade that can lead to a championship ring.