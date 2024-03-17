5 teams that should end Stefon Diggs' tumultuous tenure in Buffalo
Stefon Diggs is tweeting weird stuff again, so it's time to fire up the trade machine.
1. Bengals can replace Tee Higgins with Stefon Diggs
The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to trade Tee Higgins after planting the franchise tag on the talented wideout. Tyler Boyd is a free agent, too. That leaves the Bengals at great risk of entering next season with a makeshift WR room built around Ja'Marr Chase. Maybe Joe Burrow gets back to full strength and only needs one elite wideout to reach the Super Bowl. But, why not be safe and grab one more?
There has been a lot of buzz around the Bengals potentially reuniting LSU teammates by trading for Justin Jefferson, but maybe the slightly older, slightly less expensive Diggs is a more feasible option. Cincinnati can justify sacrificing draft picks for win-now talent. Championship windows close fast in the NFL, and Burrow has proven that he's ready to compete at the highest level.
Planting Diggs opposite Chase would leave opposing defenses in a world of hurt. There's really no way to adequately distribute resources to both WRs — at least, not without negating other playmakers. Burrow is on the shortlist of best big-throw QBs in the NFL. We have seen him connect with Chase down the sideline countless times dating back to their partnership at LSU. Diggs would be a new face, but one has to imagine that relationship would develop quickly.
The Buffalo-Cincinnati rivalry has been quite pronounced over the last few years. That is probably the greatest logistical hurdle here, as the Bengals would need to pay an absolute premium to get the Bills to agree to such a deal. But, as far as hypotheticals go, it's fun to ponder. Cincinnati should absolutely place the call and make it worth the Bills' while.