5 teams that should sell the farm to trade up, draft Drake Maye
Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are five teams that should trade up to select the quarterback.
By Scott Rogust
Drake Maye the future Raiders quarterback?
Now we move on to Carr's former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West team is the latest to discover that "the Patriot Way" doesn't work outside of New England. The team gave Josh McDaniels his second shot as a head coach while hiring Dave Ziegler as general manager. Both have Patriots ties and decided the best way to build a team is by bringing in former Patriots players.
After failing to make the playoffs in 2022, the team decided to scapegoat Carr. It was on them to find a suitable replacement. The quarterback McDaniels and Ziegler decided was right for the job was, you guessed it, former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo. While Garoppolo was part of the San Francisco 49ers teams that made runs to NFC Championship Games, he wasn't exactly the reason why they did so. He played well enough to take the team with electric offensive playmakers and dominant defenders.
Garoppolo played in just six games for the Raiders in 2023, where he threw for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 65.5 completion percentage.
After a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8, McDaniels and Ziegler were fired. Antonio Pierce and Champ Bailey were promoted to interim head coach and general manager, respectively. Shortly thereafter, Pierce benched Garoppolo and announced rookie Aidan O'Connell as the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the year.
The Raiders need to find a legitimate option at the quarterback position this offseason. O'Connell could be a good quarterback, but that's still an unknown. Maye, meanwhile, is more of a known product and could slot in perfectly for the Raiders.